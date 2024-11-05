Sense of Wonder fall art classes

The Sense of Wonder Creations Art Studio’s fall art classes for children 6 to 14 begin the week of Nov. 11, and run through Dec.19. Classes include a variety of art activities and visiting artists, and will focus on drawing, painting (watercolor, tempera, acrylics, dry pastels, oil pastels, and more), handbuilding clay, and potter’s wheel, sculpture, printmaking, papier-mâché, puppetry, maskmaking, collage, art history, and creative exploration. Classes will run on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, from 3:30 to 5 pm. Financial aid or scholarships are available for those in need. For more information, call 508-693-3142.