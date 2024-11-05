Wood-fired pizza

Charlie, the culinary director at Slough Farm, will be hosting a hands-on morning of pizza making. Participants will learn the basics of making and shaping dough, sauce selection, and how to choose the best seasonal toppings. Each participant will make their own pizza and bake it in Slough Farm’s mobile wood-fired oven. At the end of class, everyone will get to enjoy their own pizza, or take it home with them. They’ll also take the dough they made at the beginning of the class for their own pizza adventure at home. Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 to noon. Member: $40; Non-member: $50. To register, go to thetrustees.org/event. Trustees’ FARM Institute. Edgartown.