Stefan M. Knight, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend, passed peacefully from this world with his family by his side after a hard-fought battle after a liver transplant, on Oct. 21. His wife Jennifer sang his spirit to freedom as he drew his final breaths.

A celebration of life service and community potluck dance will be held at the M.V. Agricultural Hall on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 6 pm. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of this paper.