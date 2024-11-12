The inaugural Break the Silence awareness walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9 am in Oak Bluffs. The walk is designed to raise awareness and foster support for the families and friends of those struggling with addiction, and to destigmatize feelings of guilt, shame, and isolation around addiction.

Organized by Annabelle Metell, as part of her Senior Capstone project at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Break the Silence aspires to build a supportive community where stories can be shared, and solidarity expressed for those whose experiences often go unrecognized.

The walk starts on Sanderson Avenue, and will pass the weigh station, loop through the rotary, and return to MVRHS. Attendees will gather briefly before the walk begins in the MVRHS library, where keynote speakers will share messages of hope and support. Afterward, participants are invited to enjoy refreshments and connect with others in the community.