Cribbage Club results

21 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 12/5 +127 card

Second, Louis Larsen with a 10/5 +80 card

Third, Ron Ferreira with a 10/5 +67 card

Fourth, John Hagen with a 10/5 +66 card

Fifth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +58 card

There were a total of three 24-point hands; Ron Ferreira had two, and Louis Larsen had the other one. There were five skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room (the entrance across from the tennis courts). We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.