​On Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:15 pm, Peaked Hill Studio owner Valerie Sonnenthal is offering a Restorative Sound Journey using Himalayan and crystal singing bowls, monochords, chimes, and other instruments. The vibrational qualities of these instruments can help to alleviate pain and discomfort, and provide deep relaxation, which enables the body to heal on several levels. $25. To sign up, visit peakedhillstudio.com/sound or call 774-563-8282. Chilmark.