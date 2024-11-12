Michael Halbreich passed away on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 67. He died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep at home.

Born in Brooklyn, Michael fit a lot of life into his 67 years. Michael was the youngest of three siblings, with two older sisters, Rona and Linda. He attended Midwood High School, where he met and began dating his future wife, Jackie, at 14. Michael could be a bit of a troublemaker, but he loved the theater, performing in musicals throughout high school. He continued that love as he got older, performing with Jerry Lewis as part of the Humbugs, and working in production on various awards and television shows.

After high school, Michael attended Brooklyn College, and then Temple Law School. He worked as an attorney in Philadelphia and New York before quitting to start the Cricket Gallery with Jackie, in part to spend more time with his two young children, Gregory and Samantha. He became one of the world’s foremost experts on animation art, a passion that lasted throughout his life.

The family soon relocated to Atlanta, and spent summers on Martha’s Vineyard, a place they loved dearly. Eventually they moved there year-round, before returning to Atlanta where Michael started a new career as a store owner, where his employees loved him.

Michael had a big heart, and felt things deeply. He was effusive in expressing his love, and he was always there for friends and family. He was known for his intellect, his quick sense of humor, and his kindness. Michael could talk to, and make friends with, anyone, from celebrities and politicians to deliverymen and employees at stores he went to. He saw the best in people, and often he could make them see the best in themselves.

Michael and Jackie’s love story lasted a lifetime, from their first meeting in high school until he passed away. They were inseparable, and he loved her deeply and fully until the very end.

Michael is survived by Jackie; his two children, Gregory and Samantha; and his grandson Oliver. We are devastated by his loss, but he will live on always in the memories we have of him and in the love he made us feel.