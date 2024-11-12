MVRHS Walk-a-Thon to support Harbor Homes

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 am, students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) will participate in a Walk-a-Thon on the school’s track and field. The event is organized to raise awareness and funds for Harbor Homes, a local organization dedicated to providing housing and support for individuals facing homelessness on Martha’s Vineyard.

This Walk-a-Thon is a step toward building a more compassionate and supportive community. Every lap walked and every dollar raised goes toward providing stable housing for those experiencing homelessness. Students can opt to walk as many laps as they choose — there is no minimum requirement.

Students interested in fundraising can also collect pledges from family and friends, with all proceeds going directly to Harbor Homes to aid in their vital services and programs for the Island community. Pledges will be collected online at bit.ly/HarborHomesWalk. Interested sponsors may also pledge to donate in general. This event not only offers a great way to engage with classmates, but also to make a real difference for those in need on Martha’s Vineyard.