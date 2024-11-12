Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Autumn … the year’s last, loveliest smile.” —William Cullen Bryant

This autumn has been particularly lovely, don’t you think? This beauty has helped to offset the earlier sunset time, which is always hard to adjust to. Sunset at 4:30 is just cruel! The best thing to do is to go with it, if you can — go to bed earlier and rise earlier. Easier said than done, I know.

Nov. 15 brings the full moon. This moon is known as the Beaver Moon, named for the time the beavers would begin to take shelter for the winter. This year it is a super moon, rising just after sunset. I’ll see my fellow moonwatchers at the beach!

Oak Bluffs PTO is hosting “Harvest Bingo” on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the P.A. Club. You do not have to be an O.B. school parent to participate — this is an adults’ night out for EVERYONE. There will be awesome, feast-related prizes, and food available for purchase from Mo’s. Tickets are $20, and will benefit the work of the PTO.

“Truckin’ MV” is back! On Saturday, Nov. 16, bring the little ones to the high school parking lot to see, touch, and experience all the vehicles they love — fire trucks, police cars, excavators, you name it! This super-fun fundraiser for the Vineyard Montessori School runs from 10 am to 1 pm; don’t miss it.

This should be interesting: The Steamship Authority is holding a public forum at the M.V. Film Society on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 pm. The community will have a chance to voice questions and concerns directly to the SSA leadership. You can send questions in advance to sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.com.

My deep condolences to the Anderson family on the passing of Bill Anderson Sr. Bill had an amazing life, he was beloved by all, and will be missed. He was the mayor of Oak Bluffs Harbor, and he was a mentor to the many young people who worked for him at the bike shop, teaching them a strong work ethic while also caring for them. His stories are legendary, always told with a twinkle in his blue eyes. He adored his wife Maureen and the family they raised. His life will be celebrated on Nov. 23 with a graveside service at 11 am, followed by a reception at the P.A. Club.

Congratulations to Mary Beth Meehan on her retirement from the Edgartown School after 25 years mentoring and guiding elementary students. She was celebrated on Nov. 10 with a wonderful, surprise circus-themed party at the Rod and Gun Club, hosted by her daughters Kurstin and Jackie, and her five very excited grandchildren. Her students are going to miss her, but M.B. is going to have more time to pursue her art, to travel, and to play with those grandkids!

The annual Holiday Gift Show has opened at Featherstone. This is THE showcase for Island artists, and my favorite place for perfect holiday shopping. With more than 100 artists offering their wares, there is truly something for everyone! The gallery is open daily from 12-4 through Dec. 15. Shop local while supporting our arts community.

Happy birthday to Cathy Parker on the 16th! Big bunches of birthday hugs to Dori Clark and Tessa Whitaker on the 17th. Nov. 18 is full of Oak Bluffs birthdays, including Jeff Lambert, Maya Moran, Nick Fiore, Richard Selig, Richie Combra Jr., and Jennifer Goeckel. Also shouting Happy birthday all the way to West Tisbury to Teri Mello! Carlin Hart shares his Nov. 20 birthday with Stephen Crohan, Jake Ponte, and President Joe Biden.

