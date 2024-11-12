Patricia Koohy: Visitation Wednesday, services Thursday

Patricia Koohy (“Patty”) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Nov. 9, 2024, at the age of 58.

Patty was born in Stoughton on Oct, 20, 1966, to Richard and Judith Dimond. She spent most of her childhood in New Bedford, but her parents would eventually decide to move the family to the Vineyard, and that would become her new home.

Patty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling to Florida to relax at her second home in Cape Coral with her husband. Patty also enjoyed her pet cat, Penny, who was considered part of the family.

Patty is survived by her husband, Sam Koohy; her eldest son, Patrick, and daughter in-law Magen Medeiros; her son, Tad Medeiros, and daughter in-law Lindsey BenDavid; her daughter Shawna, and son in-law John O’Donnell; her “bonus son” Weverton, and “bonus daughter in-law” Nicole Souza; her six grandchildren, Landin Medeiros, Myles Medeiros, Liam O’Donnell, Jacob O’Donnell, and Alyssa O’Donnell; her “bonus granddaughter,” Lua Souza; her four siblings, Richard Dimond Jr., Ginny Desruisseau, Terry Stewart, and Danny Dimond; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours for Patty will be held on Wednesday Nov. 20, from 6 until 8 pm at Chapman Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs. Her burial will follow on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Bedford. The family requests that guests do not wear all black. Please come dressed cheerfully and colorfully, the way Patty would have wanted it.

Patty’s family has asked that any donations please be made to the Mass General Cancer Center, online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancer-center.