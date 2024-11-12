Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District open meeting

Be a part of the creative movement in your community and help shape the future of art and culture in your town by attending the monthly Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District’s open meetings. The meetings are held at the Katharine Cornell Theater, 51 Spring St., Vineyard Haven, occur on the second Thursday of the month, and run from 6 to 7 pm. For more information, contact the Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District at hello@vhhcd.org. The next three meetings are on Thursdays Nov. 14, Dec. 12, and Jan. 9.