Vineyard football falls short at last home game

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional high school football team came up just short in their final home game of the season against the Nauset Regional High School Warriors Friday night, 18 – 7.

It was also Senior Night, and to celebrate, a ceremony prior to kickoff brought Vineyard seniors and their families to the middle of the field where they were handed bouquets of flowers and honored for their dedication to the program.

Friday’s game was close until the end, a back and forth battle with a strong showing from the Vineyard defense. But the Island team’s offense failed to punch through Nauset’s also tough defense, which coaches said came down to not being prepared.

“I take full responsibility,” said Head Coach Tony Mottola. “I feel like the kids just weren’t prepared to be successful and that starts with me and ends with me.”

In the opening drive, Nauset’s progress down field was met with a formidable purple and black defensive line, which has been a key component to the team’s success all season.

After Nauset fought their way downfield, Vineyard senior, Pedro Alves (No. 14) intercepted a first down attempt at the Vineyard 20 yard line.

But Nauset’s defense proved to be equally prepared and the Vineyarders ended up punting on their first drive.

The first touchdown of the night came with 1:23 left in the first quarter when Nauset running back Isaiah Robinson (No. 33) burst through the Vineyard defense for a 30 yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, and the quarter ended with Nauset up 6 – 0.

In the first couple plays into the second quarter, the Vineyard offense fumbled the ball and Nauset picked up an early offensive possession from their own 10-yard line. Nauset’s offense once again, slowly – thanks to the solid Island defensive line – picked up first downs, remaining on the same offensive drive for almost the entire quarter. They eventually scored a touchdown with 2:56 left. Again, they missed the two point conversion.

With minimal time remaining in the half, the Vineyard team was set to return a kick but fumbled again. Nauset recovered and was awarded another offensive possession on the Vineyard 30-yard line with two minutes remaining in the half. Fortunately, the Vineyard team’s defense was able to hold Nauset until the end of the quarter.

After a mostly back and fourth third quarter, Vineyard quarterback William Nicholson (No. 10) made a short pass to Guillerme Oliveira (No. 1) who ran 22 yards along the sideline — with Nauset defenders falling just short of his feet — for the first Vineyard score of the night. The extra point attempt was scored by Victor DeSouza (No. 70), making it 12 – 7.

With three minutes left in the game, Nauset intercepted the ball and ran the ball 85 yards for the last touchdown of the night.

Some of the Vineyarders key defensive contributors were Jordan Souza (No. 26), Syius Rivera (No. 44), and Caio Guimaraes (No. 33) who made crucial sacks throughout the night.

Next up for the Vineyard football team is the coveted Island Cup, a matchup with Island rivals the Nantucket Whalers on November 26. For the first time ever, the game will be played at Fenway Park with each Island team occupying professional baseball locker rooms and seating for fans running along first baseline dugout out to the right field foul line.

“If we come out and play, I think it’s going to be a good game. I think both teams are really even. But if we play like we did tonight, it’s not going to be a good game,” coach Mottola said. “We gotta lock in a little bit more, watch a bit more film, and start doing things a little better.

“Whoever can kind of weather the storm between each other and be in that arena and not be overtaken by what’s going on around you and just play football will be successful,” Mottola added.

Jen Royal and Kim D’arcy from the Island’s touchdown club are urging anyone interested in traveling from the Island for the game to visit the Touchdown Clubs day planner, complete with links to different ticket booths, community bus registration, and information for the pregame party at Loretta’s Last Call.