Chilmark Town Column

I’m cleaning and reorganizing the kitchen from one that was set up to easily welcome, prep, and store baskets of fresh produce and fish to one where you can make soups, cut out sugar cookies, and make breads, and savory crackers. Putting away the iced tea pitcher and pulling out the teapot.

Clearing the dining table. Noticing the berry-filled branches and greenery that will make wonderful garlands and wreaths. Gathering sprinkles, sparkles, and food coloring. I like to replace them once a year. Filling the basket with assorted teas. And looking forward to visits with friends. My favorite moments are simple ones. Sometimes while waiting for the bread to bake, my grandmother would take my hand between both of hers, look in my eyes and say, “We’ve had this time.” If we’re lucky, we will mark those moments for each other.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and the Chilmark Church’s Pizza Night’s are over until the spring. And this Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 pm features Italian main dishes by Tom Ruimerman and Janet Wiedner. If you are able, please bring salads, desserts, and bread to share.

The first Offerings of Music and Light will be Dec. 6 at 5 pm. This is an evening of music, stories, poetry, candlelight, and a simple supper reception. Join Seán McMahon, Missis Biskis, Adele Dreyer, Georgie Halliday, Loon Lane Players, storytellers, poets, and other guests. Free; all are welcome. I will be making soup, and could use some help with baking and finger food for the reception.

Geordie Gude is one of the kindest humans, and a terrific musician.

I am still processing the news. In the GoFundMe Ellen Biskis organized (bit.ly/GFMforGeordieGude) is a letter that reads, “Dear Friends and Family, We are reaching out during a heartfelt time for Geordie Gude. After facing lung cancer for a second time in his life, and recently experiencing aspiration pneumonia, Geordie wishes to return to the Island from hospital in Boston to spend his remaining days at home with his loved ones.

“At this moment, we’re uncertain of the costs associated with his passing, including medical bills, funeral services, along with lost income. Your generous donations will help to cover these expenses, give Geordie the precious time to be with his family, and ease the burden on his loved ones. Warmly, Geordie and Melissa”

I hope we can donate what we can and quickly fill this fund.

I note with sorrow that Lisa Dreier died on Nov. 11. I will visit the beautiful family plot in the West Tisbury Village Cemetery. As her fine obituary states, “Lisa’s friends knew her as an optimistic, kind, loving, and humorous person who was generous in her support of others. She loved to throw parties, go salsa dancing, and attend street protests. She drew humorous cartoons of friends and family, wrote poetry and essays, and painted.

Her first published poem, written when she was 7, reflected her intimate connection with the natural world: “Rock, please talk to me /as I meet the evening face to face /as I wonder in and out of the world /as the sun shines its light on me /as I meet the evening face to face.” Holding her friends and family in the light.

Rebecca Gilbert reminds us that her goats love visitors. Native Earth Teaching Farm, 94 North Road, is open Wednesdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 pm.

North Tabor Farm, Beetlebung Farm, and the Gray Barn continue to offer goodies.

Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern is open for the season. Nov. 26, one of our grande dames of writing, Fan Ogilvie, will read from her new book, “Dust Is the Only Secret — An Assent to Life,” joined by Ursula Goodenough, scientist and author of “The Sacred Depths of Nature,” and Janet Holladay, writer, poet, dancer, and maker of hundreds of others’ books.

The season begins.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.