The Chowder Cup renews a holiday tradition

The Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Festival was a staple of Christmas in Edgartown for years, but went by the wayside. However, this holiday tradition is back for the holidays

This year, the Edgartown Board of Trade is bringing chowder back with the Chowder Cup. On Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Daniel Fisher House, from noon to 2 pm, chowder fans can sip and savor chowder from several restaurants and caterers from all around the Island.

Sample chowder and vote for your favorite. With more than a dozen entrants, this is sure to be a shell of a good time. Clam chowder is one of those New England staples that people take very seriously. It will be fun to see who takes home the all-new Chowder Cup this year, and has the bragging rights until the next one.

Saturday, Nov. 30, is also Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to shop small. Edgartown will be all aglow in holiday cheer, with businesses open to help shoppers find that perfect Island gift.

While in town, warm up with the Island’s best chowders, connect with friends old and new, and create a new holiday tradition with a Vineyard classic on a new date.

“The Chowder Festival was always a beloved holiday tradition,” says Erin Ready, Edgartown Board of Trade executive director. “After the last event in 2019, the Board of Trade was committed to continuing the event, but improved, with the goal of making it a standalone event on Small Business Saturday. The stars have finally aligned, and we are thrilled to be welcoming the Chowder Cup back for all to enjoy over Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”

The Chowder Cup is a fundraiser for Vineyard Montessori. For more information about the Chowder Cup, go to visitedgartown.org.