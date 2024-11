Court Report: Nov. 5 – 18, 2024

Nov. 5

Michael J. Bourgeois; Vineyard Haven, 56, assault on family and household member, assault with dangerous weapon, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 14

Samantha R. Perron; Edgartown; 42, false crime report, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jared C. Ravizza; West Tisbury, 27, assault and battery, vandalized property, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, condition of diversion plea withdrawn, new evidence to turnover, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 18

Mikhail M. Mordvinov; Edgatown, homeless; 36, operating uninsured motor vehicle, operating unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.