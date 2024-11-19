Ellen Barbara Weiss

Ellen Weiss, architectural historian, author, and longtime M.V. summer resident died at her West Tisbury home on Oct. 15. She was professor emerita at the Tulane University School of Architecture, and the author of two books, “City in the Woods: The Life and Design of an American Camp Meeting on Martha’s Vineyard,” and “Robert R. Taylor and Tuskegee: An African American Architect Designs for Booker T. Washington.”

Ellen studied at Oberlin College, the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Illinois. She taught architectural and planning history at several universities in addition to Tulane University in New Orleans. She served on the boards of the Society of Architectural Historians, the Vernacular Architecture Forum, and the Southeast Society of Architectural Historians.

Ellen was born in Washington, D.C., in 1935. Ellen’s parents, Harry and Gertrude Schmidt Weiss, vacationed annually on the Vineyard starting in the 1940s. By the ’50s they had purchased the 18th century cape with an “eyebrow window” on the corner of Scotchmans Lane and Old County Road. Ellen later owned the home, and resided there at her death.

Ellen loved Martha’s Vineyard and all its natural beauty. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Conservation Society, onetime secretary of the Hancock Beach Association, and a frequent user of the West Tisbury library. She had a regular spot on the late afternoon porch bench at Alley’s General Store, and was a member of a dinner group jokingly referred to as the Uppity Academic Women. In her later years, Ellen loved going to Lamberts Cove Beach in the mornings to enjoy the dog walkers and the view.

She is survived by her brother, Julian Weiss, and his wife, Kathy Reed; two nephews, Adrian and Evan; grandnephews Lucian and Eli; and grandniece Anouk.

There will be a gathering for Ellen’s family and friends next summer at the West Tisbury Cemetery.