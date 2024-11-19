Montcalm LaCombe

Montcalm (Mike) LaCombe, passed away on Nov. 1, 2024, in Boynton Beach, Fla., at 88. He was born in Riviere-Bleue, Quebec. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn, whom he treasured.

Mike learned the trade of carpentry at a young age, and custom-built homes for more than 50 years, including in Connecticut and on Martha’s Vineyard. All admired him with his sense of

humor, great conversations, and his determination to succeed in life. He loved playing golf at Farm Neck, dining out, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sisters, Lucy, Noella, Madeline, and Frankie; children, Michael LaCombe of Eagle Lake, Maine; Brenda LaCombe of Bangor, Maine; Linda LaCombe of Winsted, Conn., Lisa Pelletier of Eagle Lake, Maine, Dawn Seiler of Boynton Beach, Fla., Rick Seiler (Sandy) of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Kelly McElhinney (Rick) of Vineyard Haven. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Josh LaCombe, Dave LaCombe, Brandee Pelletier, Krystal Pelletier, Dale Pelletier, Ashley Lamoureux Duffy, Charles Lamoureux, Julia (Gareth) Moir, Ben Seiler, Hunter Jackson, Heather Dull (Randy), Andrew McElhinney (Cecelia), and Erik McElhinney (Ana); and many great-grandchildren, great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Antoinette (Morin) LaCombe; his siblings, Juliette, Armand, Julie Ann, Georgette, Gilberta, Gildo, Johnny, and Patrick; and two sons, Gerald and Paul LaCombe.

Angela Creary, his beloved caregiver, provided exceptional care during his final days.

A private service for the family will be held later to honor Mike’s life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.