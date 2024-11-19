‘Native Nations’ by Kathleen DuVal

1 of 2

Indigenous Americans built diverse civilizations, and adapted to a changing world long before colonization. Professor, historian, and author Kathleen DuVal will discuss her new book, “Native Nations: A Millennium in North America,” on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 pm. The Wall Street Journal called this book ”an essential American history” that places the power of native nations at its center, from the rise of ancient cities more than a thousand years ago to the current-day struggle for sovereignty. This program is through the Vineyard Haven Library and will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 48 hours of the program. For Zoom access, email vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.