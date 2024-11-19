Supportive Day Program for 55-plus

The M.V. Center for Living hosts the Supportive Day Program for those 55 years old and up who are in need of socialization or are feeling isolated. In-person activities include music, exercise, conversation, art, and socializing. M.V. Center for Living, 29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven. For an invitation and information, call 508-939-9440, or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org. Friday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9 am to 3 pm. For a full list of additional dates please visit mvcenter4living.org/supportive-day-program.