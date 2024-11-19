Supportive Day Program for 55-plus

Martha's Vineyard Center for Living in Vineyard Haven. —Courtesy M.V. Center for Living

The M.V. Center for Living hosts the Supportive Day Program for those 55 years old and up who are in need of socialization or are feeling isolated. In-person activities include music, exercise, conversation, art, and socializing. M.V. Center for Living, 29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven. For an invitation and information, call 508-939-9440, or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org. Friday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9 am to 3 pm. For a full list of additional dates please visit mvcenter4living.org/supportive-day-program.

 

