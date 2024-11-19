Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes we forget that we are happier when we remind ourselves to count our blessings.

You may be too late to register with mvcms.org or at 508-426-9825 for the free concert with the Cape Cod Chamber Quintet, sponsored by the West Chop Community Foundation at the West Tisbury Church tomorrow, Nov. 22, at 4 pm. There is limited seating.

Some friends are just amazingly wonderful. I mentioned I didn’t have something. She not only did a couple of errands for me, but also brought me that special item. She is a blessing.

Congratulations to Annabelle and Simon Hunton, owners of the Nobnocket Boutique Inn. Two weeks ago they were in London, England, to collect the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence for “Best Breakfast — North America 2025.” During this month and last, they were also awarded a Michelin Key by the Michelin Guide and a Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hotel, New England. Condé Nast Johansens is a global collection of luxury hotels and spas. Every year travel experts with more than 40 years of experience inspect and recommend these properties.

Annabelle Hunton said, “It is a thrill for us to win this award … representing New England and Martha’s Vineyard at this international travel event. To win this recognition as an independent, locally owned, seven-room boutique hotel, going against the top properties in the luxury hotel sector, is an incredible honor. We are grateful to our guests, staff, and the local community for supporting our goal to provide a unique, best-in-class boutique hotel experience.”

It is that time of year to begin to mark your calendar so you can plan to see the latest plans for the library renovation and addition project at the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 pm.

Our library will host “Pharmacy Night,” a presentation and Q and A with David Caron and Valci Carvalho, pharmacists from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. They will discuss concerns about medication, including a discussion of safe disposal practices for old medications. They will also talk about benefits and risks of vaccines, and what to know about alpha-gal syndrome. All this at “Pharmacy Night: on Thursday, Dec 12, at 6 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes today go to Tracy Matthiess, MJ Munafo, Marion Burke, and especially to Pamela Brock (she celebrates a big one this year). Tomorrow belongs to Alexander Ray. Best wishes for a very happy birthday to Greg Coogan on Saturday. And good wishes for many happy returns to Chris Chandler, who parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty, and some are dull. Some have weird names, and all are different colors, but they all have to live in the same box.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.