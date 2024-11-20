Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays

1 of 9

Vineyard Artisans Festivals



Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 am to 4 pm

Historic Grange Hall, West TIsbury

You won’t want to miss this very special holiday fair. Many holiday gifts are available, just right for that special someone who appreciates a true Island gift, and as usual, always hand-made one by one. Indoors, rain or shine. Free parking, free admission, and local food. For more information: vineyardartisans.com/virtual/holiday-show.

Oak Bluffs Tree Lighting and more

Saturday, Nov. 30 (rain date: Dec. 1)

Healey Square

Celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of the decorated tree in Healey Square and much more. Grab some hot chocolate, candy from Enchanted Chocolates, and other refreshments, then put on reindeer antlers and enjoy hearing carols and seeing the town center light up for the holidays. For more information, visit obamv.com.

12 to 4 pm, Santa in Healey Square – Take photos with Santa and Island Outfitters’ elves

– Take photos with Santa and Island Outfitters’ elves 1 to 3 pm, Reindeer Games in Ocean Park with Coach Lisa Knight for children, Santa sack, races, participation awards.

with Coach Lisa Knight for children, Santa sack, races, participation awards. 1 to 4 pm, Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides by Sonnyside Rides (Loading Zone in front of Eastaway), $10 per person, kids under 12 free.

(Loading Zone in front of Eastaway), $10 per person, kids under 12 free. 4 to 6 pm, break for dinner : Offshore Ale Co., Pawnee House, Sharky’s, Dos Mas, Linda Jean’s, MV Chowder Co, Lookout Tavern

: Offshore Ale Co., Pawnee House, Sharky’s, Dos Mas, Linda Jean’s, MV Chowder Co, Lookout Tavern 6 pm, Caroling in Healey Square

6:35 pm, OB Fire Truck with Santa

Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 1, 9 to 11 am at Linda Jean’s

Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Featherstone’s 2024 Annual Holiday Gift Show

Through Dec. 15, daily, 12 to 4 pm

30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org.

World Market Holiday Shop

Through Dec. 24, daily, 10 am to 6 pm

Capawock Theatre, Vineyard Haven

Enjoy a holiday pop-up shop in a historic theater that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It features crafts from around the world, including Africa, Haiti, India, and Palestine. The market supports Island empowerment projects that make a difference globally. For more information call: 508-981-2598.

Gatchell Holiday Lights

Starting Thanksgiving night, daily, 5 to 8 pm

148 County Road, Oak Bluffs

For about 45 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair

Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 am to 4 pm

Aquinnah Town Hall

Shop for unique gifts and stocking stuffers, including wampum jewelry, origami cards, Native American crafts, knitted items, candles, fabric items, pottery, including from Heath Widdiss who makes pottery from Gay Head cliffs clay, ocean jewelry, Aquinnah bottled clay, and more. A craft table will also be available for making ornaments and cards. For updates, visit facebook.com/aquinnahartisans.

Island Community Chorus’ Holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 pm

Suggested donation is $20

Old Whaling Church, Edgartown

The Island Community Chorus, under the direction of William Peek, launches the holiday season with its traditional performances at the Old Whaling Church. The 80-voice choir, and guest musicians, will present a varied repertoire of seasonal songs that range from classical to contemporary. A reception follows in the Baylies Room downstairs. For details, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.

42nd Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse, a parade, dog show, store specials, and much more. For the schedule of over 100 events, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Vineyard Preservation Trust Holiday Events

Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21

There are a number of VPT events coming up this holiday season, including an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger hunt, cocktail party, Dickens Christmas Village, and more. Learn more by visiting: https://vineyardtrust.org/events/.

Elves Faire

Saturday, Dec. 14 , 10 am to 2 pm

Federated Church, Edgartown

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. For more information, email hello@plumhillschool.com or call 508-696-7701.

Festival of Wreaths

Friday, Dec. 6, 5 to 7 pm

Federated Church, Edgartown

Beautiful, hand-decorated, Christmas wreaths on display and for sale.

There is No Room in the Inn Crèche Display

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 am to 5 pm

Federated Church, Edgartown

View over 40 miniature nativity scenes from around the world that range in style from crystal figures to whimsical characters. Children can take home an activity page that can be colored and cut out to make a nativity scene. There will also be a silent auction in the lobby by Habitat for Humanity for items donated to them. For details, visit federatedchurchmv.org or call 508-627-4421.

M.V. Family Chorus’ 22nd Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 pm

Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. For those who want to join the chorus, there are rehearsals on Wednesdays at the Charter School from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. For details, visit bewellsing.com/events or email roberta@bewellsing.com.