The annual Holiday Gift Show at the Featherstone Center for the Arts is always a guaranteed treat. This Vineyard tradition has been going strong for 22 years, even during the pandemic when visitors had to sign up for time slots.

Fortunately, those days are behind us, and you can visit from noon to 4 pm daily from November 12 through December 15, except Thanksgiving. There’s something for everyone on your list . . . and a little treasure (or two) for yourself. After all, with so much to choose from, how can you resist the affordable Island-made creations that support local artists, artisans, and Featherstone?

Executive director Ann Smith explains, “Normally, it’s a fundraiser for us in which we change the regular show commission with its 60-40 split with artists to the Holiday Gift Show where it has always been a 50-50 division. We think it’s fabulous that the artists are gifting to Featherstone.”

Walking into the high-vaulted ceilings of the Francine Kelly Gallery is like entering a Santa’s workshop — one filled with virtually every imaginable art or artisan expression possible.

The variety is immense. Over a hundred and ten artists are participating. Handmade creations include paintings, photography, crafts, jewelry, clothing, purses, accessories, soaps, calendars, and all sorts of stocking stuffers.

Particularly popular are ornaments. And Smith shares, “We have a lot of ceramic artists, too. The works include soap dishes, bowls, casserole dishes, candle holders, mugs, platters.”

You will find many knitted items — scarves, hats, and gloves — and lots of holiday cards, which are beautiful and elaborate but also very affordable.

Smith shares, “The gift show is a common tradition at many art centers to support their local artists. It is another way that Featherstone meets its mission, which is to engage, enrich, and connect our community through the power of art and creativity.”

The Holiday Gift Show at Featherstone Center for the Arts from November 12 through December 15 (closed Thanksgiving Day). Open daily from 12 noon to 4 pm and until 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Dec. 5.