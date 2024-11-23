June E. Pine

June E. (Merrill) Pine passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2024, with her family by her side at her son’s home in Vineyard Haven.

June was born in Pepperell on May 18, 1941, daughter of LaForest and Beatrice (Tucker) Merrill. Her family moved to the Vineyard when she was a small child. She graduated from the Tisbury School.

June worked as a switchboard operator, and later as a bookkeeper and businesswoman with her husband; they ran numerous businesses together.

June was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Ronald J. Pine; her daughter, Tamara Pine Willet; her granddaughter, Jena Pothier; and her brother, Everett Merrill. She is survived by her sons, Ronald E. Pine and David Pothier (Terry); her grandchildren, Amanda Rebello-Reine (Ty Reine), Tiffany Rebello (Andrew Morris), Janelle Handy (Kenny Handy), Jade Pine, and David Pothier Jr.; and by her great-grandchildren, Teagan Fenner, Laila Fenner, David Pothier III, Colby Morris, and Alayna Handy.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 am at Oak Grove Cemetery In Vineyard Haven.