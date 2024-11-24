Jerome A. Tilton Jr (“Jerry,” and “Birddog”), 61, of Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2024.

Jerry was born on April 12, 1963, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in the very old section, when delivery was $87. He was the son of Jerome (“Jerry”) Tilton Sr. and Elizabeth (“Liz”) Ventura (Lawry.) As a junior, Jerry graduated from Falmouth High School with 13 A’s and 2 B’s in 1981. As a National Honor Society student, he started college, then returned for the ceremony with his classmates. At this time, he returned to M.V. and employment with the town of Edgartown in mosquito control, with Chappy Bettencourt. Jerry was an essential part of his grandmother’s restaurant, Lawry’s Seafood, where he ran the register from the age of 14.

Jerry played summer-league basketball and men’s hockey during his youth, and into his young adulthood. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman, and arrowhead hunter. He loved to teach others the skills he had, in a kind and patient way. Jerry always looked forward to helping his nieces, Ava and Amber, with the annual kids’ fishing tournaments. He would show up with a smile on his face and a can of worms.

Jerry enjoyed going to music concerts and listening to Alice Cooper, Rush, Ozzy, Scorpion, Styx, and many other bands of the late ’80s. He so loved gospel music in the quiet evenings of silence, except for RUSH!

In the late ’80s, Jerome became ill. He lived quietly with mental illness, an illness not many understand. As his family, we also had to learn and watch with sadness. He cared about everyone. The rich, poor, talented or not-so, to the point of giving whatever he had to the needy. Every day he looked for ways to make his laughter contagious. Chicken Alley was his favorite store.

Remaining to cherish Jerry’s memory are his mother, Elizabeth (“Liz”) Ventura; his siblings, Daniel Tilton, Russell Ventura, Desiree Holdredge (Richards), Jocelyn Tilton, Zeb Tilton, Zachary Tilton, Courtney Tilton, Jayma Tilton, Jeremy Tilton, and Ashley Tilton. Jerry had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jerome Sr.; and cousin, Rachael Lawry.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 to 11 am, followed by a memorial service at Chapman Funerals on Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs. Interment will follow in New Westside Cemetery, on Robinson Road in Edgartown. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.