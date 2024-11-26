Aquinnah Town Column

As we sit down to feast on Thursday the 28th, please be thankful for the land on which we sit. It was taken from those who lived on it for centuries. They are still here. I am grateful for their grit and determination to find a way to stay here on what is their land in their hearts, in spite of the anger and grief caused by the theft they have to witness daily. There are lessons to be learned. On Monday, Dec. 9, a free workshop for Island educators is being held courtesy of the Aquinnah Cultural Center. (The Aquinnah Cultural Center requests a donation of $75 from non-Island educators.) Led by Aquinnah Wampanoag educator Brad Lopes, this best-practices workshop equips educators with essential strategies for working with indigenous content and building meaningful relationships with native students and communities. Educators can gain practical insights into how indigenous knowledge and practices can be integrated into their classrooms to support native students effectively. To learn more and to register, click the link below or visit aquinnah.org/events/teacher-best-practices.

My family is gathering for this chance to feast and to say thank you for all the blessings. Alex and Madalena and their three children are coming from Switzerland. Laurie and Anil and their two children are coming from San Francisco. They will join Noli and Isaac and their two, and Charley and me, the proud grandparents. A good friend has kindly offered up her home to us, so all can stay in one place. To see all those beloveds sitting around the table will make my heart sing.

Mallory Butler also makes me thankful. The way she and her children have handled the loss of their beloved Lenny shows their strength and their humor and their love all the time. Mallory just returned from Aspen, where she got to see her grandchildren, Maeve and Orrin. Now Thanksgiving will be celebrated by Max, who is coming to Aquinnah to be with Mallory and feast with the Bodnars, while Nina and Jeffie are headed to L.A. to be with friends. All of them are filled with joy and gratitude for life. What a great bunch.

Charley and I have been hard at work preparing for the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair. I’m painting, Charley is potting. Lots of others have been hard at work in preparation as well. The fair will feature pottery, wampum jewelry, locally made clothing, native crafts, knitted items, scallop shell lights, eco-friendly gifts, children’s items, ornaments, and so much more. The Aquinnah Friends of the Library will be selling cookies, and the Orange Peel Bakery will be offering up terrific food. The fair is being held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Doors open at 10 am each day, and close at 4 pm. Don’t miss this one. It’s a great gathering, and a chance to find some outstanding gifts for great prices.

Birthday greetings to Diamond Ellie Vanderhoop on Nov. 28, to Durwood Vandehoop on Dec. 3, and to Jacob Vanderhoop on Dec. 4.

Please know how thankful I am for this community. I raise my glass in a toast to all that binds us. Peace.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.