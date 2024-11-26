Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Nov. 13 to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +105 card

Second, Byram Devine with a 10/5 +41 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +33 card

Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +90 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +75 card

There was was one 24-point hand, by Roy Scheffer! And there were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

And last week, 20 members met on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the results were:

First, Ray Lincoln with an 11/5 +94 card

Second, Bob Hakenson with an 11/5 +92 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +68 card

Fourth, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +60

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +46

We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. Please call or text with questions, at 508-524-1220. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6p SHARP!