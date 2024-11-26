Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Nov. 13 to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:
First, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +105 card
Second, Byram Devine with a 10/5 +41 card
Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +33 card
Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +90 card
Fifth, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +75 card
There was was one 24-point hand, by Roy Scheffer! And there were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.
And last week, 20 members met on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the results were:
First, Ray Lincoln with an 11/5 +94 card
Second, Bob Hakenson with an 11/5 +92 card
Third, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +68 card
Fourth, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +60
Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +46
We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. Please call or text with questions, at 508-524-1220. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6p SHARP!