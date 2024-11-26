Check out the magical annual Dickens Christmas Village, courtesy of Debbie and Dave Brown. The collection is made up of hundreds of individual pieces that Ms. Brown has meticulously amassed since 1998, all sold by collectible figurine purveyor Department 56. Many of the figures were gifts from friends and family, but the early days of her collecting began at Fligor’s department store, formerly located on North Water Street in Edgartown. A $5 donation is suggested to benefit the Carnegie Heritage Center, Edgartown. Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 am to 4 pm. vineyardtrust.org/event/dickens-christmas-village-2024.