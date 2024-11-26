On Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, help celebrate the annual Felix Neck Fall Festival, and honor the passing of Gus Ben David, the first director of Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. This year, the community can watch a screening of archival slides and historic footage, take a Felix Neck Timeline trail walk, view vintage photos and memorabilia, and more. The day starts at 9 am with an optional guided bird-walk or bird-sit option, followed by festival activities beginning at 10 am. Activities include wreathmaking and nature crafts, face painting, music by the Flying Elbows, the Aquila Food Truck, squash bowling and hayrides, live animals from Amazing Animal Ambassadors, and holiday shopping at the Shop. There will also be a variety of kid-friendly, nature-based crafts, including different kinds of birdfeeders.

Thanks to sponsorships from Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, Working Earth Organic Gardening and Landscaping, and Slough Farm, the event is free. If you would like to be a volunteer, or would like more information, please call 508-627-4850, or email felixneck@massaudubon.org. 100 Felix Neck Drive, Edgartown.