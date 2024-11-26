Festival of the Wreaths returns

After a five-year absence following COVID isolation and the death of Alice Goyert, who founded the festival in 2010, the Festival of Wreaths returns on Dec. 5, from 5 pm to 7 pm. There will be three wreath workshops, from 9 am to 4 pm on Dec. 2, 3, and 4, in the Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. Volunteers with all levels of experience are welcome to help decorate the 75 wreaths, which will be for sale during the festival.

The wreaths will be on display and available to purchase in the Federated Church Meetinghouse. In Parish House, beverages, hors d’oeuvres will be available, and a raffle for a $250 gift certificate to Net Result, as well as a silent auction filled with many wonderful items. Peter Boak will be in the house, playing Christmas music on the piano. Free.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Federated Church Pastor’s Discretionary Fund, which is used to help Islanders in need, especially during the winter months. For more information, please contact Herb Ward, 508-693-7683, or at wakemewhenitistime@outlook.com.