Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: December 2024

The voice of aging on Martha’s Vineyard

As our Island’s older adult population continues to grow, now representing one in three year-round residents, the need for advocacy and collaboration has never been more crucial. At Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV), we believe that older adults are vital contributors to our community’s fabric, and their voices must be heard and amplified.

Since 2013, HAMV has championed an aging-friendly Island through our coalition-building approach. We understand that addressing the complex challenges of aging requires listening and collaboration across all sectors of our Island. Our success lies in bringing together diverse

stakeholders — from healthcare providers to transportation service providers, from digital literacy experts to home modification specialists — to create comprehensive solutions that enhance the quality of life for older adults in our community.

The power of this collaborative approach in a community that cares about one another continues to be evident. Our transportation coalition has expanded access to both medical appointments and social activities, recognizing that maintaining connections is crucial for well-being. The falls prevention coalition has significantly reduced falls occurring within the home by offering home safety assessments and modifications, along with Island-wide educational programs around falling reduction. Meanwhile, our digital equity coalition, consisting of the Island’s libraries, Councils on Aging, and others, ensures older adults can confidently navigate our increasingly digital world.

These coalitions represent more than just service delivery — they embody our commitment to meaningful change through collective action. By gathering input directly from older adults through surveys and ongoing dialogue, we ensure that our initiatives truly reflect the community’s needs and preferences.

HAMV continues to serve as a bridge builder, bringing together organizations, local governments, and community members to create an integrated, Island-wide approach to aging. Through advocacy, education, and action, we’re working to ensure that Martha’s Vineyard remains a place where older adults can thrive and remain active, engaged members of our community.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.