Holidays with Vineyard Preservation Trust

From a Dickens Christmas Village to live performances and holiday gatherings, Vineyard Preservation Trust announces a festive lineup of holiday events, celebrating the spirit of the season in the Island’s most cherished historic landmarks.

Events include the annual Dickens Christmas Village, which allows participants to step into a magical panorama. The collection of intricate miniatures, includes model trains and enchanting scenes that bring Victorian holiday traditions to life. Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 am to 4 pm. The Carnegie Heritage Center, 58 North Water St., Edgartown. Suggested donation.

A Vincent House Christmas is a new event this year, and the community is invited to enjoy the festive spirit and charm of Christmas past in the Island’s oldest house. Expert guides will share captivating stories of the Vineyard’s early Christmas celebrations. Saturdays, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, 14, and 21, from noon to 2 pm. The Vincent House, 99 Main St., Edgartown. Suggested donation.

Holiday Party with the Vineyard Preservation Trust is happening on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Enjoy some holiday cheer at the festively decorated Carnegie Heritage Center, complete with fine libations, hors d’oeuvres, and seasonal camaraderie. The Carnegie Heritage Center, 58 North Water St. Tickets: $100 per person.

Minnesingers Holiday Concert: Experience the annual Minnesingers concert by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students, a festive musical tradition hosted at the historic Old Whaling Church, on Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 pm. Old Whaling Church, 89 Main St., Edgartown. All tickets are $20. But wait, there’s more! The Minnesingers Holiday Concert with Santa will also take place at the Old Whaling Church, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 pm. Tickets: adults $20, students/seniors $15, kids 12 and under free.

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is a fun-filled scavenger hunt through Carnegie’s historic artifacts, perfect for kids of all ages. Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 am – 3 pm. The Carnegie, 58 North Water St., Edgartown. Suggested donation.

Edgartown Village Holiday Market Join us for a festive holiday market featuring island makers and artists. Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 am – 4 pm. Village Green, behind 12 North Water Street, Edgartown.

For more details visit Vineyard Preservation Trust’s Holiday Events page at vineyardtrust.org/events, or follow Vineyard Preservation Trust on Instagram @vineyardpreservation. Contact Vineyard Preservation Trust, or molly@mvpreservation.org.