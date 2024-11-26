Up-Island Council on Aging: December 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closing at 12 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10 am, Keeping Your Balance

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information.

1 pm, American Mah Jong

1:30 – 5 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

Island Grown Initiative frozen meals and soups delivered. See what’s new!

Wednesdays

9 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, Dec. 4 and 10.

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

First Wednesday, Off-Island Shopping Trip. Call early to reserve your seat! 508-693-2896.

Second Wednesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502.

Second Wednesday, 12 pm, Soup Social at the Up-Island Council on Aging

Third Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month. In December, we’ll make holiday centerpieces.

Last Wednesday of the month – Senior Luncheon at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 12:30 pm.

Thursdays

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:15 – 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic, first Thursday

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

The Howes Howes announces the Coffee Café, meeting the first Friday every month at 10:30 am at the Chilmark Public Library.

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

1 pm, Watercolor Group. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Sinfonietta Orchestra

Special Events (Pre-registration requested. Call 508-693-2896.)

The West Tisbury Town Holiday Party will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Grange Hall, 5 to 7 pm.

Hurricane and Winter Storm Preparedness, Dec. 13 at 11 am. Meet your local emergency management directors, gain valuable insight into hurricanes and winter storm preparedness, and learn about CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and DART (Disaster Animal Response Team). Sign up for the M.V. Emergency Alert Notification System and discover how you can get involved. Open to all!

We’re heading back to the theater! Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, see the acclaimed musical “Hamilton!”

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.