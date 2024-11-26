Museum Pieces: Island treasures

1 of 5

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” —Eckhart Tolle

Welcome to the time of year when we begin to focus on our many blessings. Even writing that gave me a not so peaceful, easy feeling. The reason is that it’s kind of sad that it takes a holiday like Thanksgiving to nudge us in the direction of palpable gratitude for the little things (and the not so little things). Family, friends, a place to live, a job that helps make it possible to have that home to go, food, health, and a beautiful community to be a part of. As I write this, a beautiful pink and orange sky is a reminder that we really don’t have it bad at all. And while there are plenty of things to be riled up about in life, it’s the little moments we have the great fortune to appreciate here.

During November, we’ve had the great pleasure of hosting “Storytime at the Museum” with Eloise (“Weezie”) Welz. A heralded Island storyteller who can usually be found at the Island’s libraries, Weezie will be holding her last “Storytime” this coming Saturday morning, Nov. 30. So if you can make your way up the hill for an hour, join her at 10:30 am in the Hands-On History room to listen, learn, and have a good time.

Now, going back to the beauty of the Vineyard. We have an event coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 5 pm that combines not only what you can find on the Island (living treasures), but what is done with them in the hands of an artist (and an Island treasure himself.) Wampanoag elder Donald Widdiss will speak with us about the significance of the quahog shell, the spiritual practice of artistic expression, cultural preservation and continuity, the connectedness to ancestors and place, and art as a reflection of history and understanding. This program, one that the MVM is honored to host, is titled “The Art of Quahog Maintenance” (which, by the way, is featured in the exhibition “Generations: A Legacy of Art and Culture”).

The very next day, it’s “The Beauty of Sea Salt,” with the owner of Down Island Farm Foods, M.V. Sea Salt, and New England Salt Works, Heidi Feldman. She and her husband, Curtis Friedman, have committed themselves to local (and renewable) resources, sustainable fresh food, and restoring the heritage of making sea salt on Martha’s Vineyard. You will be able to sample some of their sea salt. “The Beauty of Sea Salt” begins at 5 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Finally, on Thursday, Dec. 5, MVM hosts a very special panel discussion about the many winter traditions that are observed here. Considering how diverse our community is, you will surely leave this event with a much broader perspective. “Winter’s Glow: Seasonal Celebrations from Around the World” begins with Linda Coombs, who shares the indigenous experience. We then will learn about Diwali and Lohri with Uma Datta. Then it’s Hanukkah and the Jewish “Festival of Daughters” (Chag HaBanot) with Rabbi Caryn Broitman, followed by Barbara Dacey telling us about Bodhi Day. After that, it’s Winter Solstice with Rebecca Gilbert, and finally Kwanzaa with Freedom Cartwright. Of course, we couldn’t ignore Christmas traditions. There will be hot beverages and a food item from each culture to sample, and everyone will leave with a little light. “Winter’s Glow” begins at 5 pm.

Lastly, when you come to the museum, please stop by our First Light Cafe (which is now in Gina Stanley’s very capable hands).

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.