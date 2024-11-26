Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
21 Wamsutta Ave.
508-693-4509, ext. 3
oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging
Please note that we will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom
Monday
9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller
Meeting ID: 732 230
Password: 027340
Thursday
9 am, Exercise with Bill White
Meeting ID: 890 5226 6998
Password: 474213
Friday
9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Password: 188397
December Happenings
Monthly board of directors meeting
Join us in-person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging or virtually via Zoom. The December date is to be announced. Meeting ID: 851 3296 3928; Passcode: 208683
Coffee and tea all day
9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!
Mondays
- Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Dec. 2 and 16, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.
- Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.
- Social Security Video Display program, Dec. 16 at 9:30 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.
Tuesdays
- Bowling, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Reservations are required by the prior Thursday. To RSVP, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, or email Rose at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.
- Peticare with Darci, Dec. 3 and 17, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.
- Christmas Cookie Swap Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Police Department, Dec. 10, 12 pm. Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.
- Wellness Clinic, Dec. 10, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm
Wednesdays
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, Dec. 4, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team. Refreshments served.
- Bingo! Dec. 4, 11, and 18, 1 – 3 pm
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Town of Oak Bluffs department head. Date to be determined, 10 am.
Thursdays
- Crochet and Knit, or a Dance Party, happening simultaneously, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 1 – 3 pm
Fridays
- Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm
- Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!
- Cornhole, 1 to 3 pm
Helpful Information and Reminders
Remember that everyone rides on the VTA for free! Come by and pick up a free schedule!
Year-Round Outreach Assistance – We provide year-round support for:
- Applications and forms preparation
- Durable medical equipment
- Fuel assistance
- Insurance assistance
- Lifeline
- Monthly Social Security Video Display Program
- SNAP
- Telephone reassurance calls
Outreach coordinator Susan von Steiger is available by appointment to assist with fuel assistance for all Oak Bluffs residents, under and over age 60. Interested in learning more? Please call Susan at 508-693-4509, ext. 4!
All programs are subject to change. For more information, please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.