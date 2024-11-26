Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Please note that we will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Meeting ID: 732 230

Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Meeting ID: 890 5226 6998

Password: 474213

Friday

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Password: 188397

December Happenings

Monthly board of directors meeting

Join us in-person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging or virtually via Zoom. The December date is to be announced. Meeting ID: 851 3296 3928; Passcode: 208683

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Dec. 2 and 16, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Social Security Video Display program, Dec. 16 at 9:30 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Bowling, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Reservations are required by the prior Thursday. To RSVP, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, or email Rose at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.

Peticare with Darci, Dec. 3 and 17, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Christmas Cookie Swap Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Police Department, Dec. 10, 12 pm. Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.

Wellness Clinic, Dec. 10, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Wednesdays

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, Dec. 4, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team. Refreshments served.

Bingo! Dec. 4, 11, and 18, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Town of Oak Bluffs department head. Date to be determined, 10 am.

Thursdays

Crochet and Knit, or a Dance Party, happening simultaneously, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 1 – 3 pm

Fridays

Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm

Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Cornhole, 1 to 3 pm

Helpful Information and Reminders

Remember that everyone rides on the VTA for free! Come by and pick up a free schedule!

Year-Round Outreach Assistance – We provide year-round support for:

Applications and forms preparation

Durable medical equipment

Fuel assistance

Insurance assistance

Lifeline

Monthly Social Security Video Display Program

SNAP

Telephone reassurance calls

Outreach coordinator Susan von Steiger is available by appointment to assist with fuel assistance for all Oak Bluffs residents, under and over age 60. Interested in learning more? Please call Susan at 508-693-4509, ext. 4!

All programs are subject to change. For more information, please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.