Poet’s Corner: Mothers

Mothers
By Cecily Bryant
We hear you mothers,
with your babies clutching your skirts
We hear you mothers,
when you exhaustively beg for food
We hear you mothers,
when you weep silently into the violent nights
The world you once knew and believed in
seems to have evaporated with the shaking ground.
We hear you mothers,
though you can’t know of the thousands protesting in the streets
The universal prayer for peace surrounds
you mothers,
though you may never hear us
may the light please reach your brave hearts
Cecily Bryant was a longtime resident of West Tisbury who presently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her work has appeared in a number of collections.
