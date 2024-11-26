Poet’s Corner: Mothers

Mothers

By Cecily Bryant

We hear you mothers,

with your babies clutching your skirts

We hear you mothers,

when you exhaustively beg for food

We hear you mothers,

when you weep silently into the violent nights

The world you once knew and believed in

seems to have evaporated with the shaking ground.

We hear you mothers,

though you can’t know of the thousands protesting in the streets

The universal prayer for peace surrounds

you mothers,

though you may never hear us

may the light please reach your brave hearts

Cecily Bryant was a longtime resident of West Tisbury who presently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her work has appeared in a number of collections.

