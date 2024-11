1 of 2

The Barn, Bowl and Bistro senior bowling program is actively seeking more participants. Team members bowl every Monday and Tuesday at 11:30 am. The cost for participants, including bowling, shoes and lunch, is only $10. Tisbury and Edgartown teams own the lanes on Mondays and Oak Bluffs hits the lanes on Tuesdays. Help fill the lanes! Reach out to Mike at the Barn at 508-696-9800 with any questions. Also visit thebarnmv.com.