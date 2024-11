The Island community has been coming together for Chilmark Potluck Jams for years. People bring a dish to share, enjoy one another’s company, listen to great music, and if they’re feeling groovy, hit the dance floor. Potluck Jam is held at the Chilmark Community Center. The first couple of this winter’s dates are Saturday, Nov. 30, Saturday, Dec. 28, Saturday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, March 29.