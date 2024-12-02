Jason Leslie Mitchell, 41, of Berlin and Martha’s Vineyard, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2024, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his son, Liam Michael; his parents, Michael and Sally Mitchell of Berlin and Martha’s Vineyard; his grandmother, Bernadine Mitchell of Escondido, Calif.; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins across the country; and many, many friends around the world.

Jason was born in Framingham, and attended the Berlin Memorial School and Tahanto Regional Middle School, and graduated from Nashoba Regional High School. Jason attended UMass Amherst, and graduated from Worcester State College with a B.S. in business and marketing. He worked in banking and sales. He did numerous construction projects with his dad on the Island.

Jason loved life, his family, and friends. He was a kind and loving father to his son Liam. For all who knew him, he was an organic farmer, a carpenter, an artist, and a jewelry maker. He was generous, compassionate, funny, creative, inventive, and loved the outdoors. He loved movies, music, golf, biking, snowboarding, and riding motorcycles. He lived life on his terms, and will always be our warrior and hero.

In life, Jason was always helping people, and beyond this life he will continue to help people, with the donation of his organs.

Arrangements are with Kelly Funeral Home in Worcester. Services will be private.

Donations in Jason’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 654, Edgartown, MA 0253.