Aquinnah Town Column

In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday season is definitely upon us. Aquinnah folks, hearty as they are, kicked it off in fine style. One group did so by participating in the fourth annual Thanksgiving Plunge, originally founded by Matt Born and family. According to Matt, 23 people dove off the dock at West Basin for a crazy, freezing, very brief swim. This undoubtedly insane but happy bunch included the following Aquinnah plungers: Matt, Sam, and Chase Born; Jim and Zach Wallen; Pat, Anthony, Luke, and Jake LeFeber; Jed, Clyde, Claus, and Clovis Smith; Ruth and Richard Wagner; Jay Bodnar; Tom and Tim Murphy; Charlotte, Sean, and Henry Tallon; Adrian Higgins; and Seamus Mahoney. Refreshments were provided by Kathy Born. I don’t know who provided the defrosters.

At 9:30 on Thanksgiving morning, what was dubbed the first annual Lobby Trot kicked off. Organized by the indefatigable Alex Taylor, runners ages 6 to over 60 gathered at Lobsterville in the freezing wind and rain and took off. Not all of them completed the proposed 5K, but they surely all did try, and they all came back home soaking wet, happy, and absolutely pumped. Gathered at the start were Alex herself (of course); Greg Perrira (sous-chef at the Outermost); Olive and Violet MacPhail; Hunter Johnson; Noli, Tillie, and Emmett Taylor; and my son and daughter and their children, who had all come from Europe and from San Francisco. As much as we loved every runner, Charley and I stayed home.

Now the excitement turns toward the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair, which is being held this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at the Town Hall from 10 am to 4 pm. Food is being prepared; artists are polishing up their jewelry, pottery, and their paintings. Knitting and crochet projects are being finished. Surprises and treats are getting done. It will all be there for sale, and for your delight. Come on by. Have food from Orange Peel. Greet your neighbors. Pick up presents for your beloveds. And support some artisans while you’re at it.

The VTA has also made bus rides free. Yes, free. So help to save our planet and get on that bus. It will take you right to Vineyard Haven or to Edgartown, or to the airport. It will take you to Oak Bluffs or to the Performing Arts Center at the high school. Check out the bus schedule, make your plan, and just do it. It is amazingly delightful to just sit back and let someone else worry about traffic and parking while you look out the window at all that you miss when you’re driving.

A very special birthday hug goes to Margie Spitz, who celebrates on Dec. 7. She shares the birthday week with Mataquhs Vanderhoop. Sing them “Happy Birthday” if you see them.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.