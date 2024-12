First Friday is a free community event in Vineyard Haven that happens on the first Friday of every month from June through October, and luckily for the Island community, December as well! Enjoy art, live music, shopping, carriage rides, food, a silent disco, and inspiration as Vineyard Haven opens its doors to celebrate. More than a dozen local artists and artisans will also be selling their wares. First Friday is fun for all ages. Dec. 6, 10 am to 11 pm. Main Street and Owen Park Way.