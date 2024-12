The Island Community Chorus, under the direction of William Peek, presents its annual holiday concert. After the performance, head downstairs to the Baylies Room for a public reception. Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 to 4:30 pm. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Tickets are $20; children and students are admitted free. Old Whaling Church, 89 Main St., Edgartown.