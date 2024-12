Head over to the Chilmark library for a pasta-themed “Story Time” with Drew, then stick around, because Katie Leaird of Martha’s Vineyard Pasta will lead a workshop where you can make your own pasta, right there at the library. This class is ideal for ages 5-10. Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Space is limited. Email chilmarklibrarykids@gmail.com for more information.