Safe disposal of medications

On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library is hosting ‘Pharmacy Night,’ a presentation and Q and A with pharmacists David Caron, vice president of diagnostic and therapeutics for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Valci Carvalho, director of pharmacy at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The session will include a discussion on safe disposal practices for unused and expired medications, including how and where to dispose of medications on Martha’s Vineyard, and general concerns about vaccines and information on benefits and risks, including considerations for patients diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome. In addition, the team will share details of a program being developed by the MVH Pharmacy, in partnership with MVH Internal Medicine providers, focusing on medication therapy management.

For more information, interested patrons can contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211.