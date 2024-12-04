Rockfish rocks

1 of 7

Recently, my husband Eric and I went to Rockfish in Edgartown for dinner. About halfway there, I realized I was wearing my slippers. Whoops. Oh well. Assuming no one would pay attention to my shoes anyway, I walked into Rockfish with my head held high. As I suspected, everyone was too busy enjoying their delicious food to take note of my feet.

The Rockfish menu is eclectic and includes dishes like wood-fired pizza,Truffle Risotto Balls, Caesar Salad, Fish and Chips, Chicken Pot Pie, Mac-n-Cheese, Asparagus Risotto, a Surf-n-Turf Burger, Cod, and plenty more. There are also two full bars — one upstairs, and one downstairs, in case the thought of climbing stairs exhausts you.

They also have specialty nights. Monday is $15 Burger Night, Wednesday is $20 Pasta Night, Thursday is Taco and Tequila Night, with half-priced Tacos, and Sunday you can get Half Off Pizza all day. Also, Monday through Thursday, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, Rockfish has Appetizer Happy Hour, and on Thursday and Fridays, oysters are just $1.

It was pasta night the evening we went. The full menu was available, but there were also several pasta dishes on special, including a Beef and Veal Bolognese, Pan Penne Pesto with crispy chicken, Pasta with Asparagus and Mushrooms in light cream sauce, and more. I ordered the Pasta with Asparagus and Mushrooms, and Eric chose the Fish and Chips. He also ordered a whiskey sour. Not all whiskey sours are created equal. But I knew from past experience that Rockfish’s are on point — sweet, but not too sweet, refreshing, with a frothy top, and strong enough to bring joy, but not catastrophe.

The atmosphere in Rockfish is casual, but not too casual. In other words, you can certainly wear jeans and a T shirt, but I probably wouldn’t roll in wearing paint-stained sweatpants. (Though apparently you can wear slippers.) There were holiday decorations up, along with candles on the tables, and simple but nice touches like vases of fresh flowers. It was charming and festive.

Our meals came out quickly, and they were very generous. The pasta dish wound up feeding me for two days. It was hot and delicious. The asparagus was cooked perfectly, not too al dente and not too soft, and the cream sauce was flavorful and not overly heavy. Eric’s Fish and Chips were equally delicious. The crispy breading was delectable, and the fish itself was sweet and flaky. The fries that accompanied it were addicting, and the tartar sauce was literally the best tartar sauce I’ve ever tasted. It made a great dipping sauce for fries, by the way.

With our leftovers boxed up by our friendly waitress, we made our way out, satiated and happy. So happy, in fact, I forgot I was wearing my slippers.

Rockfish, 11 North Water St., Edgartown. Serving lunch daily, 11:30 to 5 pm. Serving dinner daily, 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday and Saturday till 10 pm) and the bar is open till 12:30am. (Rockfish will be closed on Monday, Dec. 16, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.) To learn more, visit their website, rockfishedgartown.com.