Aquinnah holiday fair must go on

When Gabrielle Camilleri started the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair seven years ago, the idea was to highlight smaller vendors and showcase the artistic works from members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

Ever since, she has gotten Islanders together in the name of art and holiday spirit and the market has been embraced by the Up Island community.

This year, Camilleri suffered a stroke days before the market, and was unlikely to be able to carry the beloved tradition forward.

But with the holiday fair in limbo, a group of Island women stepped up to make it happen.

Camilleri called Kathie Olsen, an Aquinnah resident and painter, and asked her to help. Olsen said she was happy to assist Camilleri’s efforts, but she knew she couldn’t do it alone. So she reached out to her community.

“On Wednesday, fifteen women showed up, cleared out the space, and got more tables,” Olsen said. “It was Gabi [Camilleri] who did the preliminaries, and we just made sure it happened.” The Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah donated tables, and many tribe members donated their time to make sure the tradition continued.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Market at the Aquinnah Town Hall continued, as planned, with 22 vendors, and was well-attended by the Island community. And with more good news, Camilleri is recovering well.

Olsen, also a vendor over the weekend, shared a table with her husband, Charley Hoye, whose pottery was the first thing to see when walking through the community center doors. This was his fifth year at this event, but his 60th year making pottery.

Many vendors have been selling at this event since it started. Orange Peel Bakery, owned and operated by Julie Vanderhoop, has been present every year. Vanderhoop said the market helps build rapport with artists and locals, and draws people in from across the Island.

“Having shared space is important,” Vanderhoop said. “This is a fair full of some of the oldest artisans on the Island, and is a community that is so happy to be here – not just for the sales, but to see the whole community.”

Berta Welch is an Aquinnah resident who has been creating contemporary Wampum jewelry for over 25 years. She’s been selling her goods at this event since the market started. “It’s really nice to see people,” Welch said of the Artisans Holiday Market. “It starts the holiday spirit.”

Joan LeLacheur sold her wampum jewelry made in contemporary styles next to Welch.

Jason Widdis was another contemporary Wampum jewelry artist who set up a table on Saturday. His brother, Heath “Strong Fox” Widdis, sold his pottery made from the clay from the Aquinnah cliffs next to him. Their father, Donald Widdis, sold his traditional Wampum jewelry also. The Widdis family, members of the Wampanoag tribe, have a long history in the art community on Island, continuing the traditional styles of the tribe and creating new paths of creative works.

It was the fifth year Eva Weinstein has sold her pottery at this market. “Up here in Aquinnah, there are a lot of local artists,” Weinstein said. “When Gabi started this, it was a wonderful thing, and an opportunity for smaller artists to show their work.”

Stephanie Devine’s wild turkey feather bundles covered a table at the side of the community center. She sold sage and feathers, meant for smudging ceremonies. Devine has sold her goods at this market for two years, and while the smudge feathers are mostly used in Wampanoag ceremonies on Island, they’re meant for anyone, and are locally gathered.

“They’re for taking out bad and negative energy and replenishing it with good energy,” Devine said.

Tysonnae Bolling represented the Aquinnah Cultural Center at her table, and sold jewelry, keychains, and books.

Jamie Vanderhoop sold clay pots and other goods at her table. “This is a really sweet event… it’s accessible, and the community is really remarkable,” Vanderhoop said. Her husband, Woody Vanderhoop, makes the pottery with their children from the local clay at the cliffs. They are one of very few local indigenous potters who actively use the clay. Jennifer Staples sold her pottery across from them, and the other – Heath “Strong Fox” Widdis — was selling his vessels just a few tables away.

Claus Smith, a junior at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School — also featured pottery at his table. It was his second year at the market, and he was the youngest vendor there. “I started my freshman year when I took crafts, and fell in love. I’ve been doing it ever since,” Smith said.

Jessica Kramer from Hawkhouse sold her pottery as well as her crystal jewelry. “This is my favorite show of the year,” Kramer said. She spoke excitedly about the Islanders she gets to meet at this market, and the spark of energy she felt at this event over the years versus some of the other shows she attends. The off-season vibe that so many Islanders know and love was the highlight for many vendors who have sold here before, and one of the reasons so many reached out to feature their goods for the first time this year.

Eleanor Stanwood and Lise LeBovit were first-time vendors this year. Stanwood sold her felt jewelry and fashion, and LeBovit featured her photographs. Another new vendor was Gimili Gita Glavin of Triple G Art – who sold flowers and resin sculptures made from repurposed film.

There were many holiday-themed vendors as well. Mary Sossong, who hand-embroiders snowflakes, said “It’s one of my best shows of the year.” Naughty Cow, owned by Natalia and Nicholas Winters, supplied gluten and dairy-free cookie mixes for the holidays. Jill Gross sold her pottery near Jannette Vanderhoop’s jewelry and keychains.

As Kathie Olsen said, “This is a great way to celebrate community… it’s bringing light to the darkness.”