David Stanwood in concert

On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 pm, head over to the West Tisbury library, and enjoy a peaceful afternoon with David Stanwood at the piano. Stanwood will play simple, free improvisations contemplating peace and beauty, with the intention of releasing stress. David Stanwood has been the Island’s own piano tuner for more than 40 years, and is recognized worldwide for his innovations that improve the touch and tone of pianos. He loves to sail, and improvise on freshly tuned pianos. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.