Get into the holiday spirit by viewing a beautiful light show accompanied by holiday music. Head over to Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, tune to 88.5 FM, and enjoy a lovely evening. Free. Friday, Dec. 13, 5–10 pm. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 14, 5–10 pm, Friday, Dec. 20, 5–10, Saturday, Dec. 21, 5–10 pm.