A musical afternoon with ‘Dichterliebe’

Enjoy an afternoon of music with baritone David Behnke and pianist David Rhoderick, who will perform Robert Schumann’s monumental opus, “Dichterliebe” (“A Poet’s Love”), in the Edgartown library’s program room. Schumann’s sublime song cycle is set to 16 poems by Heinrich Heine, reflecting on a young man’s unrequited love and longing. The second portion of the program will be devoted to music of the season, including newer pieces as well as familiar favorites from Vaughan Williams, Warlock, Rutter, and others. Free; no registration required. Sunday, Dec. 15, 4–5:30 pm, Edgartown library.