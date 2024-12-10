Humor in the drama: Authors share their gifts

At 6 pm on Thursday, Dec.19, the Vineyard Haven library is hosting novelists Kate Feiffer and Marion McNabb for a conversation about writing contemporary fiction, finding humor in the drama, and getting published.

Feiffer is the author of 11 highly acclaimed books for children, including “Henry the Dog with No Tail” and “Double Pink.” “Morning Pages,” her first novel for adults, was published in 2024, and was called a “winning adult debut” by Publisher’s Weekly. Feiffer is also an artist and the illustrator of the poetry/parody “The Lamb Cycle.” She has been the event producer for the annual Martha’s Vineyard–based writers’ festival Islanders Write since its inception in 2014. Her writing and illustrations have appeared in newspapers and magazines on Martha’s Vineyard and on HNN, NPR, and Literary Hub. For more information about Kate Feiffer, please see her website, katefeiffer.com.

Marion McNabb is a novelist and screenwriter who studied film at the Tisch School at NYU, and graduated from Arizona State with a degree in theater. Her debut novel, “Some Doubt About It” (Lake Union), was selected by Friends and Fiction as a noteworthy debut, and was described by Booklist as a book that was “going beyond empty platitudes to offer some real philosophical depth.” For more information about Marion McNabb, please see her website at marionmcnabb.com.

This event will be held on the upper level of the library, with refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. For more information, please contact the library at 508-696-4211, or send an email to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.