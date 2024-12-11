Court Report: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2024

Nov. 29

Cole B. Parris, Vineyard Haven, 29; assault and battery on family or household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Eric J. Johnson, Vineyard Haven, 25; 16 counts of breaking and entering misdemeanor, 10 counts of larceny under $1,200, two counts of larceny over $1,200, three counts of larceny from building, breaking and entering a boat in the nighttime, breaking and entering in night time felony, breaking and entering boat night time felony, trespassing, bail set at $1,000 with potential for bail revocation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 2

Luciano P. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs, 28; rape of child, distribution of child in sexual act material, posession of child in sexual act material, arraigned and held, bail set at $2,000 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away from alleged victim, alleged victim home, and school, curfew of 8 pm and 5 am, continued to pretrial hearing.

Lucas D. Onofre, Oak Bluffs, 29; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, on inspection sticker, arraigned and held, case closed.

Jesiel C. Deamorim, Vineyard Haven, 48; motor vehicle lights violation, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, arraigned and released, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Oak Bluffs, 35; trespassing arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing

Dec. 5

Robert S. James, Vineyard Haven, 52; assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.